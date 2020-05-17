'I may do mentoring of players in white ball cricket'

I may do mentoring of players in white ball cricket rather than become full-time coach: Yuvraj Singh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  May 17 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 22:55 ist
Yuvraj Singh. (AFP Photo)

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh feels that his enormous experience in white-ball cricket might come in handy for a role as a mentor which is his area of interest rather than full-time coaching.

Yuvraj was talking to Kevin Pietersen on Instagram where he chose coaching and mentoring over commentary.

"I will probably start with that (coaching). I am more keen on coaching than doing commentary," Yuvraj said.

The hero of India's global triumph in 2007 and 2011 feels that he can make a difference speaking to youngsters on mental aspect of middle-order batting.

 "I have more insight in limited-overs cricket and I can share my knowledge with players coming to bat at No.4, 5, 6 as to what sort of mindset they should have,” he said.

"I will probably start by being a mentor and then if it goes well maybe full-time coaching," he said.

