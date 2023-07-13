ICC announces equal prize money for men and women teams

ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams

According to ICC, teams will now receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2023, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 19:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced equal prize money for both men’s and women’s teams.

The decision comes after the ICC Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa, and marks a significant milestone in the global cricketing body's endeavor to achieve prize money parity by 2030.

According to ICC, teams will now receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
ICC
International Cricket Council

Related videos

What's Brewing

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

Studies show direct link between unemployment & suicide

 