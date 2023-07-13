ICC announces equal prize money for men’s and women’s teams

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced equal prize money for both men’s and women’s teams.

The decision comes after the ICC Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa, and marks a significant milestone in the global cricketing body's endeavor to achieve prize money parity by 2030.

According to ICC, teams will now receive equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

"This is a significant moment in the history of our sport and I am delighted that men’s and women’s cricketers competing at ICC global events will now be rewarded equally," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said.