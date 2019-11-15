India prepare for pink-ball action

Indore, DHNS: Strong preparation has been a key part of this Indian team’s rise to number one spot in Test cricket, and it was on display at the end of the second day’s against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium.

Soon after stumps were taken, six Indian players practiced with the pink ball to try and get an understanding of it. Opener Rohit Sharma, one-drop Cheteshwar Pujara, middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari, who has been benched since the start of the South Africa tour due to team combinations, and Shubman Gill sweated it out against spinners R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav. Throw-down specialists Raghavendraa and Nuwan Seneviratne also bowled, instead of giving their usual throw-downs.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the entire team will stay put in Indore even if the opening Test match comes to an early conclusion. The team wants to train with the pink ball before they head off to Kolkata. The second Test at the Eden Gardens start on Nov 22.