<p>Pace ace <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohammed-siraj">Mohammed Siraj </a>scalped four for 40 and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jasprit-bumrah">Jasprit Bumrah </a>had a spell for three for 42 as India bowled out struggling West Indies for a paltry 162 shortly before tea on the opening day of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-west-indies">first cricket Test </a>at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (October 2).</p><p>All-rounder Justin Greaves, who top scored with 32 and put on 39 vital runs for the seventh wicket with Khary Pierre, did well to push West Indies’ total towards 150.</p><p>Siraj took three wickets upfront in a lethal seven-over spell in the first session and added one more post lunch.</p>.<p>Pace spearhead Bumrah appeared to be finding back his rhythm with the red-ball nailing a couple of yorkers to return 14-3-42-3.</p>.IND vs WI: Mohammed Siraj strikes as West Indies limp to 90-5 at lunch.<p>Kuldeep Yadav (2/25), who had produced a superb turner to dismiss Shai Hope earlier in the morning session, took the final wicket of the innings when he got Jomel Warrican (8) caught behind reverse-sweeping.</p><p>An early tea was taken as the West Indies were bundled out in 44.1 overs on a pitch that appeared to have eased out a little compared to the morning session when the new ball was in play.</p>.India vs West Indies: Looking to play on tracks that help...: Indian skipper Shubman Gill on pitches for home Tests against the Caribbeans .<p>Siraj returned into the attack post lunch and produced the ball of the innings, squaring up Roston Chase (24), who could not fend off an incoming delivery for an outside edge that also kept ‘keeper Dhruv Jurel guessing until the last moment.</p><p>The last of the India bowlers to come into the attack, Washington Sundar (1/9) produced an outside edge off Greaves’ bat in the 36th over when he was on 25, but KL Rahul could not hold on to a low catch at first slip.</p><p>India are playing their first Test at home under new captain Shubman Gill following the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. </p><p>The second match of the series will be held in Delhi from October 10. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>