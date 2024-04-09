IPL 2024: Jaiswal's form a concern as RR look to keep winning juggernaut rolling

Jaipur: Yashasvi Jaiswal would be desperate to let his bat do the talking when an unbeaten Rajasthan Royals take on an under pressure Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

RR could not have asked for a better start to the season, registering four consecutive wins from as many games.

But Jaiswal, who has been terrific for the national team of late, has tallied just 39 runs in four games.

If he is back amongst the runs, it will be icing on the cake for RR as his opening partner Jos Buttler returned to form with an unbeaten century against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Sanju Samson has been leading RR from the front, scoring 178 runs from four games including two fifties.

But it is Riyan Parag's performance with the bat that has been a revelation for RR. The all-rounder from Guwahati is the third highest run-getter in the tournament so far with 185 runs, including two unbeaten half-centuries.

The likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel also needs to contribute more in the middle-order.

Rajasthan also boast of potent bowling attack in the form of pacers Trent Boult and Nandre Burger, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who has been their stand-out performer with eight wickets, the second highest so far.