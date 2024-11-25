Home
Homesportscricket

IPL 2025 Auction | Netizens react to Day 1 buys

Here's some of the memes by netizens about day 1 of the IPL auction.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 08:16 IST

Comments

The price inflating nightmare is back for other teams

Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the chairman and co-owner of Delhi Capitals, is also known among netizens the nightmare of franchises during auctions, for seemingly inflating the prices of players.

Waiting a bit too long?

It seems netizens are not a big fan of auctioneer Mallika Sagar and her habit of waiting a bit too long to strike a deal. At one point, she closed a deal, only to reopen it the next second for a last minute bid.

Iyer becomes wealthier

For a short period of time, Shreyas Iyer was the costliest player in IPL history. He was sold to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore. He was soon replaced by Rishabh Pant, who went to LSG for Rs 27 cr.

The No-Trophy trinity for KL Rahul

With him joining DC for Rs 14 cr, K L Rahul will have played for all the three teams that haven't won the IPL trophy despite being around since season 1.

Saving up to invest in the future?

RCB seemed shy to bid for players at the start, and didn't get anyone big from the marquee players set, despite starting with the second biggest purse.

This is Karnataka, guru!

Adding some more on RCB not bidding for players, netizens played the old 'In Karnataka, you speak Kannada' debate meme on the RCB management.

An honest review from your friend

When Pant joined LSG, this netizen thought it would be perfect for K L Rahul to give is compatriot from Delhi an honest review of his new boss.

*Sheds tears of Nostalgia*

The ol' CSK trio of Thala, Jaddu and Ash anna, who were integral in so much of CSK's initial success, are back together again.

IPL auctions are incomplete without this meme

As always, MI rarely bid for a player in the first couple of sessions. And as always, netizens thought it was saving up money to 'buy umpires', something that fans keep alleging MI of doing.

Maybe someday?

While all these players from around the world get a chance to play in the biggest league in cricket, our poor neighbours have been forced to sit out since season 2. Maybe someday, when India-Pakistan relations are much better, they'll join in too?

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 08:16 IST
