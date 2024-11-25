IPL 2025 Auction | Netizens react to Day 1 buys

Delhi's main purpose in IPL Auction is to screw Punjab.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024
This man is single handedly taking revenge for the air pollution pic.twitter.com/zYOLlCNT10
Kiran Kumar Grandhi, the chairman and co-owner of Delhi Capitals, is also known among netizens the nightmare of franchises during auctions, for seemingly inflating the prices of players.
It seems netizens are not a big fan of auctioneer Mallika Sagar and her habit of waiting a bit too long to strike a deal. At one point, she closed a deal, only to reopen it the next second for a last minute bid.
Shreyas Iyer family right now 🤤 #IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/geuYfBfsCE— Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) November 24, 2024
For a short period of time, Shreyas Iyer was the costliest player in IPL history. He was sold to PBKS for Rs 26.75 crore. He was soon replaced by Rishabh Pant, who went to LSG for Rs 27 cr.
KL Rahul has completed IPL today pic.twitter.com/CMsfZSwpwS— Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) November 24, 2024
With him joining DC for Rs 14 cr, K L Rahul will have played for all the three teams that haven't won the IPL trophy despite being around since season 1.
RCB management be like..#IPLauction pic.twitter.com/X3xMykeeHB— What The Cricket (@WhatThe_cricket) November 24, 2024
RCB seemed shy to bid for players at the start, and didn't get anyone big from the marquee players set, despite starting with the second biggest purse.
🚨 RCB waiting for a player who can speak Kannada.#IPLAuction #IPLAuction2025 #Satire pic.twitter.com/zGIBGRudMN— IPL Auction 2025 🧢 (@IPL2025Auction) November 24, 2024
Adding some more on RCB not bidding for players, netizens played the old 'In Karnataka, you speak Kannada' debate meme on the RCB management.
Dekh Bhai, company achi hai, pay acha hai, par boss bohot toxic hai pic.twitter.com/qgVvoi71Fm— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 24, 2024
When Pant joined LSG, this netizen thought it would be perfect for K L Rahul to give is compatriot from Delhi an honest review of his new boss.
Thala Dhoni with "Well bowled Jad!" and "Shabba Ash!", followed by "Oh yeah" during bowled dismissals.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 24, 2024
We will be there. pic.twitter.com/XJ9CD0CvGX
The ol' CSK trio of Thala, Jaddu and Ash anna, who were integral in so much of CSK's initial success, are back together again.
Nitin Menon sold to Mumbai Indian for 17 crore. pic.twitter.com/OuxrEfpwuy— mufaddla parody (@mufaddl_parody) November 24, 2024
As always, MI rarely bid for a player in the first couple of sessions. And as always, netizens thought it was saving up money to 'buy umpires', something that fans keep alleging MI of doing.
Pakistani cricketers thinking after watching IPL auction #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/qjayZVfVYG— Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) November 24, 2024
While all these players from around the world get a chance to play in the biggest league in cricket, our poor neighbours have been forced to sit out since season 2. Maybe someday, when India-Pakistan relations are much better, they'll join in too?