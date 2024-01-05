Koushik, content developer turned cricketer

That very facet was on rich display here at the KSCA Stadium as he almost single-handedly destroyed Punjab with a sizzling 7/41 effort on the first day of their opening Ranji Trophy game. Like always, Koushik didn’t do anything extraordinary to land his career-best show. He just did, and excellently at that, with what has gotten him so far. His stupendous show, especially the first spell of 8-3-20-4, earned praise from none other than former India pacer and Karnataka selector Dodda Ganesh.