KSCA allows 100% crowds for India vs Sri Lanka Test

KSCA allows 100% crowds for India vs Sri Lanka Test in Bengaluru

The prices of the tickets range from Rs 100 to Rs 1,250

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 10 2022, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 00:22 ist
Chinnaswamy Stadium. Credit: DH file photo

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka, a pink ball game starting here on Saturday, could witness a full house after the Karnataka State Cricket Association on Thursday allowed 100 per cent crowd attendance for the match owing to sharp decline in Covid-19 cases and high demand for tickets.

"KSCA is happy to inform that there has been very good response for viewership of the India vs Sri Lanka Day-Night Test cricket match being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore from 12-16 March, 2022. Considering the high number of volume of response and since there are no further restrictions for spectators, KSCA will be opening up sale of tickets for full capacity of the stadium," KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.

The prices of the tickets per day has been kept at Rs 1,250 (Grand Terrace), Rs 750 (E-Executive), Rs 500 (D Corporate) and Rs 100 respectively.

In the first Test between India and Sri Lanka, which was also Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, 50 per cent crowd capacity was allowed at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

