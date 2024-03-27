Michael Hussey hails Rachin Ravindra for making fast start to IPL career

Keeping a clear head and showing plenty of positive intent has helped Chennai Super Kings batsman Rachin Ravindra make a strong start to his Indian Premier League (IPL) career, the team's batting coach Michael Hussey said.

New Zealand all-rounder Ravindra emerged as a hot prospect for IPL teams after finishing as the fourth-highest scorer in the 50-overs World Cup in India last year with 578 runs including three centuries.

Some Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans had hoped Ravindra would join them, given his roots in the city, but having joined their fierce southern rivals Chennai in the player auction the 24-year-old has hit the ground running in his debut IPL season.