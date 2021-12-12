Rahane will find it difficult to get a place in playing XI, says Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that Ajinkya Rahane will struggle to seal a spot in the Indian playing XI on the South Africa tour. The three-Test series will begin from December 26 in Centurion.

Following his continuous run of poor form in recent times, Rahane's place in the team has been under the scanner for a while. The former Test vice-captain has scored just two half-centuries since scoring a ton against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in December last. He averages 19.57 in 12 Tests in 2021.

"Tough, that is what I can say because he is not a starter, to be honest. I feel Ajinkya Rahane will find it difficult to get a place in the playing XI," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

"You have got Shreyas Iyer; it will be very difficult for India or the captain to drop him because of his recent performances. At the same time, Hanuma Vihari has done really well as well"

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar came out in support of Rahane's inclusion.

"Ajinkya Rahane has got a place for the South Africa tour, and he should have got picked as well because you will definitely need experience there. Whether he gets to play in the first Test match is a question mark and the first match that is played before the Test match is going to be critical," he said.

