Rain delays toss in India-South Africa ODI opener

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 06 2022, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 13:46 ist
Ground staff use tarpaulin sheet to cover the field before the 1st ODI cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo

Rain has delayed the start of the first one-day international between India and South Africa in Lucknow on Thursday.

The toss was pushed back by 30 minutes to 1:30 pm (0800 GMT) but more rain has further dampened the chance of play soon with covers brought back onto the pitch.

Shikhar Dhawan is leading hosts India in the three-match ODI series with Rohit Sharma's Twenty20 team having left for Australia for the World Cup starting later this month.

South Africa, led by Temba Bavuma, will look to bounce back in the 50-overs contest after losing the T20 series 2-1.

