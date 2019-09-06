Rashid steers Afghanistan to 342, Bangladesh 1 for 1

Spin sensation Rashid Khan smashed his maiden Test half-century to help Afghanistan post 342 runs in the first innings of their one-off Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Friday.

The visitors then made a quick strike as pace bowler Yamin Ahmadzai dismissed opener Shadman Islam for a duck in the first over of the innings, reducing Bangladesh to 1-1 by lunch on the second day.

Rashid earlier led Afghanistan's batting charge with quick-fire 51 off 61 after they lost a few quick wickets early in the morning resuming the second day's play with 271-5.

Former skipper Asghar Afghan, who was unbeaten on 88 overnight, could add just four runs to his score before he gifted his wicket to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Afghan attempted a slog sweep only to manage a leading edge as wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim completed a comfortable catch to deny the right-hander his first Test century.

Afghan departed for 92 after facing 172 balls and hitting three fours and two sixes. Taijul then bowled another overnight batsman Afsar Zazai for 41 but Rashid, who made his debut as the youngest ever Test captain in this match, launched a counter-attack to unsettle Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan struck back to remove tail-enders Qais Ahmad and Yamin for nine and zero respectively but Rashid continued to bat his merry way and brought his 50 in as many balls with two fours and three sixes.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan took a sharp catch off his own bowling to stop Rashid's onslaught and end Afghanistan's innings.

Taijul finished with highest 4-116 for Bangladesh while Sakib and off-spinner Nayeem Hasan claimed two wickets each.