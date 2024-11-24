Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Rishabh has the Auction 'Pant'ing

Pant wasn’t having the best of days, shaking his head on his long walk back to the pavilion. Only a few hours later, though, one can safely assume that that blundering memory was relegated to history.
Roshan Thyagarajan
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 18:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 18:17 IST
Sports NewsCricketRishabh PantLucknow Super Giants

Follow us on :

Follow Us