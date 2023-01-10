Rohit withdraws 'Mankading' appeal, avoids controversy

Rohit Sharma withdraws 'Mankading' appeal, avoids yet another controversy

Run outs at the bowler’s end were no longer considered 'unfair play' since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 10 2023, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2023, 22:44 ist
India skipper Rohit Sharma (R) and Virat Kohli (L) during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati, January 10, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

India pacer Mohammed Shami almost did a 'Mankading' by trying to run out Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka at the non-striker's end but his skipper Rohit Sharma intervened and withdrew the appeal to avoid yet another controversy in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

It happened in the fourth ball of the final over of Sri Lanka's stiff run chase of 374 when Shanaka was two runs shy of his century. Shanaka backed up Kasun Rajitha too far and Shami ran him out from the non-striker's end.

Also Read | Kohli rules with 45th ODI ton in India's big win against Sri Lanka

But Rohit came in and withdrew the appeal after a brief conversation with Shami.

Shanaka took the strike next ball and completed his century with a boundary. But his 108 not out off 88 balls went in vain as Sri Lanka managed 306 for 8 to lose by 67 runs.

Run outs at the bowler’s end were no longer considered 'unfair play' since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book.

Such run-outs when the batter tries to go past the crease before the bowler releases the ball are known as 'Mankading', harking back to the first such dismissal crafted by Vinoo Mankad when he ran out Bill Brown at the non-strikers end in this fashion twice in the 1947-48 Test series against Australia.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rohit Sharma
Mohammed Shami
Virat Kohli
India
Sri Lanka
Mankading
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Brands 'cheer' new trend with doodh, kheer billboards

Study shows why women work harder than men

Study shows why women work harder than men

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

Bengaluru woman pretends to be a cop, extorts 'bondas'

 