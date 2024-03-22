Surprise call over breakfast: How M S Dhoni broke news of stepping down as captain to CSK management

On Thursday morning, MS Dhoni surprised both teammates and support staff of the Chennai Super Kings during breakfast as he revealed his decision to step down as captain of the Indian Premiere League team.
Following the revelation, Dhoni contacted the franchise management to communicate his choice of handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, according to a report in the Indian Express.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan remarked that Gaikwad had been meticulously groomed for this responsibility over the past two years.
Did Gaikwad know?
The 27-year-old joined the franchise prior to the 2019 season for a base price of Rs 20 lakh and has since garnered admiration for his performance.
Following his Orange Cap win in 2022, just ahead of a significant auction, Gaikwad was retained by CSK for Rs 6 crore, which posits him as the captain with the lowest price tag.
Following the unexpected outcome of handing Jadeja the captaincy, Dhoni had identified Gaikwad as the future leader, Indian Express report suggests.
The report further mentioned that Gaikwad was thus aware of his eventual succession to Dhoni.
However, according to IE report, when he left Pune to join the pre-season camp on March 3, Gaikwad had anticipated assuming the role in the next season after Dhoni's retirement, not expecting the announcement to come this season. Nevertheless, it is understood that Dhoni aimed to mentor Gaikwad in the captaincy role while he remained an active player.
Rutu was already in 'grooming process'
In conversation with Indian Express, Stephen Fleming reflected on the transition within their team. He acknowledged that a few years ago, they weren't prepared for MS Dhoni's eventual departure. However, this realization prompted the leadership group to reassess and plan for the future.
"We’ve worked pretty hard on making sure that any mistakes that were made then aren’t made again," head coach Stephen Fleming said.
Fleming further highlighted Dhoni's decision-making process, noting that it was made with careful consideration and an eye on the future, especially after a successful season.
"The timing was good. Behind the scenes, Rutu and others have been on a captaincy grooming process, looking forward to days like this and the opportunities coming up, but MS is the best judge and he felt the time was right,” Fleming told IE.
CEO Viswanathan echoed similar sentiments, stating that Dhoni's decision was made in consultation with the head coach and with the best interests of the franchise in mind.
He emphasised Dhoni's role in grooming players like Gaikwad for leadership positions, ultimately leading to the decision to hand over the reins to him at the right time.