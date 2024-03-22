Surprise call over breakfast: How M S Dhoni broke news of stepping down as captain to CSK management

On Thursday morning, MS Dhoni surprised both teammates and support staff of the Chennai Super Kings during breakfast as he revealed his decision to step down as captain of the Indian Premiere League team.

Following the revelation, Dhoni contacted the franchise management to communicate his choice of handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, according to a report in the Indian Express.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan remarked that Gaikwad had been meticulously groomed for this responsibility over the past two years.

Did Gaikwad know?

The 27-year-old joined the franchise prior to the 2019 season for a base price of Rs 20 lakh and has since garnered admiration for his performance.

Following his Orange Cap win in 2022, just ahead of a significant auction, Gaikwad was retained by CSK for Rs 6 crore, which posits him as the captain with the lowest price tag.