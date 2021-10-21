T20 WC: High-flying Scotland hope to continue winning momentum against Oman

Hosts Oman will be looking to seal a berth in the next round of ICC World Cup T20 when they face Scotland in match 10 of the tournament at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Scotland will be free of any worries as they have already qualified for the next round.

Oman started their T20 World Cup sojourn in style as they thrashed Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in their first match. But Oman could not keep up the momentum as they were defeated by Bangladesh by 26 runs next. With a win and a loss from two games, Oman’s fate now depends on the outcome of their match against Scotland.

Scotland are flying high for the moment as they have won their first two matches, which has made life easier for them. The Scots first stunned Bangladesh by 6 runs and then thumped Papua New Guinea by 17 runs.

Head-to-Head (last three matches)

Oman wins: 0

Scotland wins: 3

Form Guide:

Oman: L-W-W-L-W

Scotland: W-W- L-W-L

Pitch and conditions

Three of the four matches played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in this World Cup have been won by the sides batting first. Oman is the only team that emerged victorious in a lopsided chase against Papua New Guinea in the first match of the tournament. The average first innings score of the four matches played for this tournament is 146.75. Over the course of four matches, 63 wickets have fallen. The numbers suggest there is something for both bowlers as well as batters.

The evening will be clear. The temperature would be around 30°C. The humidity level will be 57%.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Aqib Ilyas, Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Mark Watt, Fayyaz Butt

Impact player for Oman

Jatinder Singh: Oman opener Jatinder Singh has played two entertaining knocks so far in the tournament. He hammered an unbeaten 73 against Papua New Guinea and followed that with a brisk 40 against Bangladesh, Jatinder believes in playing shots. If he gets going then he can set the tone for the remaining batters. Scotland bowlers will have to pick Jatinder’s wicket early.

Impact player for Scotland

Mark Watt: The spinner has picked up two wickets in two matches but Watt’s role in the side is to stop the flow of runs. Against Bangladesh, he conceded only 19 runs in his spell. Against Papua New Guinea the batters could score only 23 runs from his four overs. Moreover, Watt is a handy lower-order batter as he demonstrated with a brisk 22 against Bangladesh.

