Thank Virat Kohli for his tremendous performance as T20I captain: Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has thanked Virat Kohli for his tremendous performance as the T20I captain.

He also said that Kohli's decision to step down as T20 captain was made keeping in the future roadmap.

On Thursday, Kohli announced via a statement that he will be quitting as the T20I skipper after the mens T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE in October and November.

"Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India," said Ganguly in a statement issued by the BCCI on Thursday.

BCCI's Honorary Secretary Jay Shah said that he had been in discussions with Kohli and the leadership team for the last six months.

Incidentally, Shah had said to The Indian Express two days ago that there will be no captaincy change as far as the team in performing.

"We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have smooth transition, Mr Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket."

Kohli became the T20I captain in 2017 after MS Dhoni stepped down as limited-overs captain. Kohli has led India in 45 T20Is, out of which India have won 27, lost 14, tied two and no result in two.

