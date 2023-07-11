Washington is back, but for how long?

When asked if he liked the fact that he was spending time outside the National Cricket Academy as opposed to in there, Washington Sundar let out a meek chuckle.

The 23-year-old Tamil Nadu player, currently representing South Zone in the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru, knew it was a joke, but it's not the easiest of quips to go along with, not for him.

Since making his white-ball debut for India in 2017 and earning the Test cap in 2021, the off-spinning all-rounder has spent more time at the rehabilitation centre than he has doing national duty.

A fractured finger during 'nets', a bout of Covid-19, a hamstring pull, another injured finger, a shoulder strain and a hamstring concern again. Washington's four-Test, 16-ODI, 35-T20I career has been quite a disjointed ride.

"Of course it's challenging to spend so much time rehabing," says the bowling all-rounder on the eve of South's final against North at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, which shares the compound with the NCA. "I try and focus on all the things that I can do, and there are not many things floating around in my head. I know it's tough but I don't have excuses. I have to be on top of my game at all times and be ready for when the chances come.

"I don't think it (what he is going through) is any different from what anyone else goes through, in any walk of life. The focus is on being present, and ensuring that my work ethic doesn't change. That's all I can control."

In doing so, Washington did return to the Indian set-up earlier this year, but the hamstring niggle recurred and he had to sit out the Indian Premier League a few months ago.

"See, I just need to keep getting better. That's why games like this (Duleep Trophy) go a long way. It gives people a chance to hone their skills and it helps us move forward," he says. "I also want to focus on playing more red-ball cricket so this is a great opportunity. I also want to play more county games to learn how to be good in conditions which aren't exactly favourable."

Washington turned out for Lancashire a few seasons ago and was a standout performer, but he has had to reassess his entire career over the course of the last few years. That his talent is undeniable - remember that no-look six on his debut during the famous Gabba win? - but his body needs to hold up just as his mind needs to hold still. That's Washington's real test.