sports/football

Besiktas name ex-Portugal boss Santos as new manager

Last Updated 08 January 2024, 04:37 IST

Jan 8 () - Besiktas have appointed former Portugal coach Fernando Santos as their new manager, the Turkish Super Lig club announced late on Sunday.

The 69-year-old Portuguese last managed Poland but was sacked as they struggled to qualify for Euro 2024.

Santos previously managed Portugal but ended his spell in charge after losing to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup. He had won Euro 2016 with them.

Santos, who has also had stints at Porto, Sporting, Benfica and Greece, will replace Riza Calimbay at Besiktas.

Besiktas are sixth in the league with 29 points from 18 matches and next visit fifth-placed Rizespor on Tuesday.

(Published 08 January 2024, 04:37 IST)
