FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: India robbed of chance to script history, lose 1-2 to Qatar

As the first half wore on, India's three forwards, Rahim Ali, Chhangte, and Manvir Singh, along with midfielders Fernandes, Jeakson Singh, and Suresh Wangjam formed a six-man press that launched attacks in waves and did not allow the Qatar defenders to settle on the ball in their own half.