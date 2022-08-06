Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract

Liverpool boss Klopp backs Salah to shine after signing new contract

Salah, who scored 31 times for Liverpool last season as they won the domestic cup double, put pen to paper on a three-year deal last month

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 06 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 14:54 ist
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp. Credit: AFP Photo

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to deliver in the new season after the Egypt forward ended speculation over his Anfield future by signing a new long-term contract at the Premier League club.

Salah, who scored 31 times for Liverpool last season as they won the domestic cup double, put pen to paper on a three-year deal last month.

"He is in really good shape and of course he is happy to be here," Klopp told reporters ahead of their opener at promoted Fulham on Saturday.

"As clear as it was for him, and I said we would get the deal over the line, it was still an open thing and everyone talks about it. We are humans, but I didn't see it distracting him a lot to be honest."

Salah also featured in the Africa Cup of Nations in what was a long season for the 30-year-old, but Klopp insisted he was raring to go again.

"After a few weeks of holiday, Mo is always full of power and energy and he came back in a good shape," said the German. "He looked really sharp in the whole pre-season. Long may it continue."

With Sadio Mane moving to Bayern Munich, there will be extra pressure on Salah to lead the front line, which has been bolstered by the addition of Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool finished second last season, with Manchester City beating them to the title by a point.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jurgen Klopp
Mohamed Salah
FOOTBALL
Sports News
Liverpool FC

What's Brewing

No stopping Shivanna @60

No stopping Shivanna @60

How to design a vacation home

How to design a vacation home

Collapsible items for your home

Collapsible items for your home

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

 