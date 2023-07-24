Mumbai City FC rope in Bengaluru FC's Jayesh Rane on loan

Mumbai City FC sign Bengaluru FC's Jayesh Rane on loan

The 30-year-old versatile midfielder had signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021-22 season.

  Jul 24 2023
Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC have roped in Bengaluru FC central midfielder Jayesh Rane on a season-long loan, until the end of the 2023-24 season, the club announced on Monday.

The 30-year-old versatile midfielder signed for Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2021-22 season. With his proficiency in the middle of the pitch and with 103 league appearances to his name, Jayesh continues to be one of ISL's most experienced players as he makes a return to his hometown of Mumbai.

Mumbai City head coach Des Buckingham said: "We are delighted to have Jayesh with us. He is a very experienced player with a track record of success and a deep understanding of what Mumbai City stands for and the region we represent."

"We have a lot of games this season and must ensure we have the squad depth to compete on multiple fronts; Jayesh will bring depth, energy and versatility to our midfield. I am confident that Jayesh will be a great addition to our group and look forward to seeing him contribute to the club and his hometown of Mumbai," he added.

Rane, on his part, said: "On the pitch, Mumbai City’s ambitions are second to none and that can be seen from the recent success the club has enjoyed. But off the pitch, I understand what this club means to the fans and to the city.

"It's a moment of pride for me to be able to represent my home and my people. I want to thank Bengaluru FC for their support, and I’m fully committed to giving my best every day in my time here at Mumbai City."

