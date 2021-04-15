Guardiola praises 'dynamic' Phil Foden after CL winner

Pep Guardiola praises 'dynamic' Phil Foden after Champions League winner against Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham scored the opener for Dortmund in the quarter-final second leg but City hit back through Riyad Mahrez and Foden in the second half

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 15 2021, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 10:04 ist
Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates scoring their second goal. Credit: Reuters photo.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hailed midfielder Phil Foden's performance after he scored the winner in Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Jude Bellingham scored the opener for Dortmund in the quarter-final second leg but City hit back through Riyad Mahrez and Foden in the second half to secure a 4-2 win on aggregate.

Foden, who also scored the winner in their 2-1 first-leg victory at home last week, made his City debut in 2017 as a substitute in a Champions League game against Feyenoord but limited playing time in the last couple of seasons meant he was linked with loan moves away.

But the 20-year-old has been a standout player for City this season, tallying six goals and five assists in the Premier League, and is considered one of England's brightest prospects.

"He scored two important goals to help us be in the semi-finals," said Guardiola. "He is learning to make decisions.

"He always creates something. He is dynamic offensively, defensively and in the small spaces.

"You have the feeling he is a guy who never hides."

City face Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday at Wembley.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Manchester City
Pep Guardiola
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund

What's Brewing

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

Price tag on students of colour in Snapchat group

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

How working from home changed wardrobes globally

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

With Floyd, debate over bias in science of death rages

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

Sotheby's sees $16.8 million in first NFT sale

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

What the coronavirus variants mean for testing

Need for gender balance in justice system

Need for gender balance in justice system

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

How the largest flying animals supported their necks

NASA makes music with outer space data

NASA makes music with outer space data

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

UAE to send rover to the Moon in 2022

 