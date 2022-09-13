Premier League: Chelsea v Liverpool; two other weekend matches postponed

The Premier League on Monday announced the postponement of three matches -- Liverpool v Chelsea, Manchester United v Leeds and Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace -- scheduled for this weekend due to events related to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Seven of the 10 matches this weekend will be played, with three games postponed due to events surrounding the Queen's funeral.

In addition, kick-off times will change for two Premier League matches.

"Games postponed on Sunday (Sep 18) are Chelsea FC's game against Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United's home match versus Leeds United," the Premier League said in a statement on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion FC's fixture against Crystal Palace FC, due to be played at 3 pm on Saturday (Sep 17), have also been postponed.

"Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures," the Premier League said in a statement.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend."

For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen at Premier League stadiums.