Spain power into Euro 2020 knockouts, Ukraine through

AFP
AFP, Seville,
  • Jun 23 2021, 23:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 23:55 ist
Spain's players react after their team's fifth goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Slovakia and Spain at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. Credit: AFP Photo

Spain put their disappointing start to Euro 2020 behind them with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia to reach the last 16 on Wednesday, while Poland were knocked out after a dramatic defeat by Sweden.

The much-maligned Alvaro Morata missed an early penalty but it was otherwise a perfect evening in Seville for Spain against Slovakia, who are out of the tournament, with Ukraine heading through from Group C as one of the four best third-placed sides.

In the other game in Group E, Viktor Claesson's injury-time winner secured Sweden top spot with a 3-2 win over Poland, for whom Robert Lewandowski netted twice.

