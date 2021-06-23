Spain power into Euro 2020 knockouts, Ukraine through

Spain put their disappointing start to Euro 2020 behind them with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia to reach the last 16 on Wednesday, while Poland were knocked out after a dramatic defeat by Sweden.
The much-maligned Alvaro Morata missed an early penalty but it was otherwise a perfect evening in Seville for Spain against Slovakia, who are out of the tournament, with Ukraine heading through from Group C as one of the four best third-placed sides.
In the other game in Group E, Viktor Claesson's injury-time winner secured Sweden top spot with a 3-2 win over Poland, for whom Robert Lewandowski netted twice.
