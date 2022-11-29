Spectator with rainbow flag runs onto field at FIFA World Cup

Spectator with rainbow flag runs onto field at FIFA WC

Security officials chased the person down and he dropped the flag on the field before being escorted off the field

AP
AP, Lusail (Qatar),
  • Nov 29 2022, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2022, 03:38 ist
A pitch invader runs onto the pitch wearing a respect for Iranian woman shirt and holds a rainbow colored flag during the match. Credit: Reuters Photo

A spectator ran onto the field carrying a rainbow flag during a FIFA World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said “SAVE UKRAINE.”

Security officials chased the person down and he dropped the flag on the field before being escorted off the field. The referee then picked up the flag and left it on the sideline, where it stayed for a few moments before a worker came and collected it.

The back of the Superman shirt read “RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN.”

In the first week of the tournament, seven European teams lost the battle to wear multi-coloured “One Love” armbands during World Cup matches and some fans complained they weren't allowed to bring items with rainbow colours, a symbol of LGBTQ rights, into the stadiums of the conservative Islamic emirate.

2022 FIFA World Cup
Sports News
Football
FIFA
Qatar World Cup

