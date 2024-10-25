'Surrender your soul' to save us from relegation, says Brazilian club Paranaense to fans

<p>Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense have launched a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/halloween">Halloween</a>-themed campaign to engage the support of their fans in their struggle against relegation, demanding not just the hearts but the souls of their supporters.</p><p>Fans of other clubs often joke that Paranaense have made a pact with the devil because of the success they have enjoyed despite not being one of Brazil's "Big 12" clubs.</p><p>The twice Copa Sudamericana and 2001 Serie A champions have gone 11 league games without a win, however, and on Thursday posted a video on social media replete with all the cliches of the horror movie genre.</p>.Uruguayan fans clash with Rio police before Libertadores semi-final.<p>"Everyone has heard that we have a pact," said the voiceover.</p><p>"The truth is that we do. Not with supernatural beings, but with a force that comes from the stands. The energy of our fans has always inspired us and it will be no different now.</p><p>"It has led us to conquer the unimaginable. That only exists because we offer our lives to it. And that will protect us in the most difficult times. Surrender your soul."</p>.<p>Following a 1-0 loss to Fluminense on Tuesday, Paranaense are third from bottom of the 20-team Brazilian top flight with nine games left to play. The bottom four clubs are relegated to Serie B.</p>