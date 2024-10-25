Home
'Surrender your soul' to save us from relegation, says Brazilian club Paranaense to fans

Following a 1-0 loss to Fluminense on Tuesday, Paranaense are third from bottom of the 20-team Brazilian top flight with nine games left to play. The bottom four clubs are relegated to Serie B.
25 October 2024

