Verstappen takes British Grand Prix pole with F1 win

Verstappen takes British Grand Prix pole with F1 sprint win

Seven times world champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival on the front row

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 17 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 22:43 ist
Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Credit: AFP Photo

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's first Saturday sprint race to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix and extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 33 points.

Seven times world champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival on the front row after finishing second for Mercedes in a 17-lap race that offered three points for the winner, two for runner-up and one for third.

Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas was third in an experimental race that replaced the usual Saturday qualifying for the 10th round of the championship.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Formula 1
Max Verstappen
Red Bull

What's Brewing

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable

 