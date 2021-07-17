Verstappen takes British Grand Prix pole with F1 sprint win

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won Formula One's first Saturday sprint race to secure pole position for the British Grand Prix and extend his championship lead over Lewis Hamilton to 33 points.
Seven times world champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival on the front row after finishing second for Mercedes in a 17-lap race that offered three points for the winner, two for runner-up and one for third.
Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas was third in an experimental race that replaced the usual Saturday qualifying for the 10th round of the championship.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: Study
Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation
Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side
After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space
DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?
How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist
This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable