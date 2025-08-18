Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

Bangladesh likely to replace Pakistan in Asia Cup hockey tournament

The Indian government had already said that it will provide visas to the Pakistani players for Asia Cup, but the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has refused to travel citing security concerns.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 10:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 10:08 IST
Sports NewsPakistanHockeyBangladeshAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us