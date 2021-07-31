India beat South Africa 4-3 to keep quarterfinal hopes alive in Olympic women's hockey

India beat South Africa in Olympic women's hockey

With two wins from their final two pool matches, India have finished the group stages with six points from five games

  Jul 31 2021, 12:50 ist
Vandana Katariya (L) reacts at the end of the women's field hockey match against South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: PTI Photo

The Indian women's hockey team defeated lower-ranked South Africa 4-3 in the final Pool A match to record its second consecutive win and keep alive its quarterfinal hopes in the Olympics here on Saturday.

Vandana Katariya (4th, 17th, 49th minutes) scored a hat-trick while young Neha Goyal (32nd) was the other goal getter for India.

South Africa's goals came from the sticks of Tarryn Glasby (15th), skipper Erin Hunter (30th) and Marizen Marais (39th).

Read | Golfer Diksha Dagar leaves for Tokyo after last-minute Olympic entry

With two wins from their final two pool matches, India have finished the group stages with six points from five games.

India's fate now depends on the outcome of the last Pool A match between Great Britain and Ireland.

The Indians will have to wait till the evening to know their fate. A Ireland loss or a draw will be enough for India to seal their place in the quarterfinals.

