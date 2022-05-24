IPL 2022: RCB look to solve Eliminator puzzle

If there is one hurdle that the Royal Challengers Bangalore have found it hard to cross the last two seasons, it has been the Eliminator. Call it pressure of playing a knockout game or the burden of expectations from their vast legion of fans, the Royal Challengers have simply been out-punched in the do-or-die game.

In 2020, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, they suffered a top and lower middle-order implosion to be restricted for a modest 131/7, a total their southern neighbours chased down comfortably. Last season, they began with a blaze but the moment opener Devdutt Padikkal fell in the 6th over (49/1), the rest crumbled against Kolkata Knight Riders to settle for 138/7. KKR then eased home, condemning RCB to two straight chastening defeats at the same stage to trigger a torrent of memes on social media mocking Virat Kohli’s men.

The Royal Challengers, who did win an Eliminator in 2015 when they decimated Rajasthan Royals by 71 runs, will be hoping to summon the same confidence and spirit when they take on newcomers Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

The Royal Challengers will definitely be looking forward to the LSG contest with plenty of hope. Firstly, a vast majority of the members in this side are new following the mega auction prior to the IPL where sides were forced to build their squad from the scratch barring a maximum of four retentions.

Secondly, there is a new captain at the helm, Faf du Plessis who is brilliantly conjuring all his calmness and experience to keep the side together. Thirdly, there is a seemingly different vibe in this team, no more reliant on superstars to deliver but many players confidently putting their hands up when the pressure rises.

The Royal Challengers will also be buoyed by the welcome return to form of their longest serving player — former skipper Virat Kohli. Although the Delhiite stood down from leadership last year, he still commands a huge presence in the side and his abject performance this season was weighing the team down which even "hurt" him. A cricketer who loves challenges and never backs away from a fight, Kohli finally found his mojo at the nick of time, blasting a 54-ball 73 in the crucial final league game against Gujarat Titans.

However, there are still some areas of concern for RCB and they need to address them instantly as henceforth, all games are a must-win for them with no scope for errors. The main worry is the performance of lead pacer Mohammed Siraj. The Hyderabadi was one of the four players retained by RCB but the pacer has struggled this season, unable to provide those strikes. Worse, his economy of 9.82 — the worst amongst regular bowlers in the side — has sadly turned him from being an asset to a liability.

RCB also have been guilty of leaking too many runs in the death overs with only Harshal Patel capable of stemming the flow with his varieties. If he has a bad day, then it could spell trouble for RCB.

Lucknow, who were in the top-two for a while, have the wherewithal to knock RCB out at the same stage for a third year in succession. Their captain K L Rahul has led from the front, Quinton de smashed the season’s highest individual score of 140 not out and there are a couple of destructive batters in the middle who can win matches on their own.