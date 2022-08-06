CWG: Clock controversy mars Indian women's hockey semis

CWG 2022: Hockey Federation 'sorry' for clock howler during Indian women's semifinal loss, to review incident

Australia's Rosie Malone, who missed her first attempt during the penalty shootout, was gifted another chance as the eight second countdown on the scoreboard hadn't started

PTI
PTI, Birmingham ,
  • Aug 06 2022, 12:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 12:50 ist
Australia's Rosie Malone, who missed her first attempt during the penalty shootout, was gifted another chance as the eight second countdown on the scoreboard hadn't started. Credit: IANS Photo

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Saturday apologised for the clock controversy that took place during the Indian women's team's semifinal loss against Australia at the Commonwealth Games, saying it would "thoroughly review" the incident.

Australia's Rosie Malone, who missed her first attempt during the penalty shootout, was gifted another chance as the eight second countdown on the scoreboard hadn't started. The forward did not miss the second time, putting her side in the lead.

Also Read—Indian women's hockey team seeks inspiration from Tokyo Games win against Australia in semifinal

The Indians eventually lost the semifinal 0-3 in the shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time as the crowd booed the technical officials for the decision.

"In the semi-final match of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games between Australia and India (Women), the penalty shootout started mistakenly too early (the clock was not yet ready to operate), for which we apologise," FIH said in a statement.

"The process in place for such situations is that the penalty shootout has to be retaken, which was done. This incident will be thoroughly reviewed by the FIH in order to avoid any similar issues in the future," the statement added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Commonwealth Games
Australia
Hockey
CWG 2022

What's Brewing

No stopping Shivanna @60

No stopping Shivanna @60

How to design a vacation home

How to design a vacation home

Collapsible items for your home

Collapsible items for your home

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

DH Toon | 'Nobody is in denial about price rise'

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

Hiroshima: A burden of memories

 