Toulouse hammer Ulster to qualify for Champions Cup semis

Toulouse hammer Ulster, qualify for Champions Cup semis

Toulouse's winger Cheslin Kolbe runs with the ball during the European Champions Cup quarter-final rugby union match between Stade Toulousain (Toulouse) and Ulster (Ireland) at the Ernest Wallon Stadium in Toulouse. Credit: AFP.

South African World Cup wing Cheslin Kolbe scored twice as Toulouse hammered Ulster 36-8 on Sunday to qualify for the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup.

Kolbe opened the scoring after just three minutes but with Thomas Ramos struggling with his kicking, Toulouse were unable to break down the obdurate Ulster defence.

Kolbe, however, touched down for a second try just before the break and second half tries from Antoine Dupont, Pita Ahki and Ramos closed out a comfortable win.

John Cooney added a late consolation try for Ulster.

It is the 11th time that four-time champions Toulouse have reached this stage of European rugby's top competition.

To qualify for the final and take a tilt at their first title since 2010, the French side will next have to beat an English team as Northampton and Exeter face off later on Sunday.

