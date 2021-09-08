Djokovic will play last match on Wednesday at US Open

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic, trying to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam, will play his US Open quarter-final against Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini in Wednesday's last match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The schedule announced Tuesday by the US Tennis Association has the rematch of this year's Wimbledon final following the first night match, a women's quarter-final between Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova and Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari.

Djokovic is attempting to win his fourth career US Open to complete the first calendar-year Slam sweep since Rod Laver in 1969.

The 34-year-old Serbian star is also chasing a 21st career Slam crown to move ahead of the men's record total he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nada, both absent due to injuries.

The Wednesday afternoon session at Ashe starts with British qualifier Emma Raducanu in a quarter-final against Swiss 11th seed Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic champion.

German fourth seed Alexander Zverev, the men's Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner, follows against South African Lloyd Harris.

