Medvedev outlasts Zverev to book Sinner showdown in Melbourne

"We have a saying 'third time lucky'. Let's see, I can say from experience that it's not always like this but hopefully here it'll work. It would mean a lot. This court is not my best court in terms of my performance and my self-esteem.

"That's why I often have to dig deep at this tournament. I would be the happiest man on the planet but for that I have to play pretty well and win three sets on Sunday."

Russian Medvedev positioned himself well behind the baseline to counter Zverev's booming serves and extend the rallies but he fired a series of early double faults to fall behind. He clawed his way back from two breaks down to draw level at 5-5.

Zverev struck again to move in front and raised his arms to huge applause after taking the first set with a superb backhand volley, having set up the opportunity by winning the previous point after an exhausting 51-shot rally.

"In the first set, we both played not very good, second set I played better but he played very well, I was a bit lost" said Medvedev, shortly after pointing to his head while celebrating his sixth Grand Slam final appearance.

"In the third set I just started saying to myself, 'I just want to be proud of myself, to fight to the end, fight for every point. If I lose, I lose'. I managed to win so I'm proud."