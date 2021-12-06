Russia beat Croatia in Davis Cup final

Russia beat Croatia in Davis Cup final

Daniil Medvedev claimed the deciding second point by defeating Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2 after compatriot Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6(5)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 06 2021, 01:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 01:34 ist
Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final in Madrid on Sunday to secure their third title and first in 15 years.

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev claimed the deciding second point by defeating Marin Cilic 7-6(7) 6-2 after compatriot Andrey Rublev beat Borna Gojo 6-4 7-6(5).

Russia
Croatia
Sports News
Tennis
Davis cup

