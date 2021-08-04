Wrestler Deepak loses semi-final, to fight for bronze

Wrestler Deepak Punia loses semi-final, to fight for bronze

It was always going to be a herculean task for Deepak to trouble the American, the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion

PTI
PTI, Chiba (Japan),
  • Aug 04 2021, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 16:36 ist
United States' David Morris Taylor III, left, and India's Deepak Punia compete in the men's 86kg Freestyle semifinal wrestling match. Credit: AP Photo

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia will fight for bronze medal after he was outclassed by formidable American David Morris Taylor in the 86kg semi-finals of the Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

It was always going to be a herculean task for Deepak to trouble the American, the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion.

Also read: Ravi Dahiya storms into Olympic final, pins Sanayev in semis

It was hardly a contest as Taylor effected one move after another to win by technical superiority in the first period itself.

Deepak could make only one move on counter attack but the American did not give the Indian any chance to convert that into points.

The 22-year-old Deepak had earlier made the most of an easy draw by getting past Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor, the African championship bronze medallist by technical superiority and then prevailed 6-3 over China's Zushen Lin in the quarterfinal.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Wrestling
Olympics

What's Brewing

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairdos at Olympics

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

South Koreans decode global popularity of K-dramas

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Blast in Afghan capital as Taliban battle govt forces

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Bounce turns old scooters into electric vehicles

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

Why African students overstay in Bengaluru

 