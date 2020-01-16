10 new Nandini ice creams, three yogurts launched

A year after launching 23 flavours of ice cream, the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (KMF) on Thursday introduced 10 more into the market besides launching a line of Greek products and cheese.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa formally launched the products while noting the role KMF plays in rural economy. "Milk and milk products bring Rs 24 crore to rural economy from Bengaluru city alone. The government has recognised the contribution of this sector and has launched several schemes to help dairy farmers," Yediyurappa said but sidestepped the request for increasing the state subsidy from Rs 5 to Rs 6 per litre of milk.

During the event, from cheese to Desi milk, nine types of ice cream, pastry and Greek yogurt apart from other products were formally launched by the chief minister.

The ice cream flavours are: jackfruit, strawberry, mango, custard apple, pink guava, litchi, chikoo, tender coconut, spicy mango and vanilla pastry milk ice cream, whose price will be announced shortly. The Greek yogurt will come up with mango, honey banana and blueberry flavours.

The cheese comes in blocks, cubes, mozzarella and slices. The product is expected to bring much cheer to KMF due to its high returns. "The manufacturing cost per kg of cheese is Rs 300 while the lowest priced cheese is Rs 360 per kg," an official noted.