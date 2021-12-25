33 medical students test positive for Covid in Kolar

33 medical students test positive for Covid in Kolar

Covid test has been conducted on as many as 1,200 persons including college students and staff

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Dec 25 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 03:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo/Pushklar V

A total of 33 students of the Devaraj Urs Medical College in Kolar have tested positive for Covid. The college hostel and its vicinity have been declared a containment zone.

All the infected students are from north India. According to Health department, examinations are underway at the college and all these students had not travelled to their states in the past one and half months.

Also Read | Karnataka sees 270 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

Covid test has been conducted on as many as 1,200 persons including college students and staff.

Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani said that the girls hostel of the medical college has been sealed down and movement of people has been prohibited in the vicinity. 

In Kodagu

As many as 26  students from a private residential school at Attur in Kodagu district have tested positive for Covid.

Following illness, two students from the residential school were tested for Covid-19 on December 20 and the infection was confirmed. Subsequently, the health officials collected swab of all the students and 24 were tested positive on Friday. 

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Kolar
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd straight yr

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd straight yr

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

 