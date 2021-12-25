33 medical students test positive for Covid in Kolar

A total of 33 students of the Devaraj Urs Medical College in Kolar have tested positive for Covid. The college hostel and its vicinity have been declared a containment zone.

All the infected students are from north India. According to Health department, examinations are underway at the college and all these students had not travelled to their states in the past one and half months.

Covid test has been conducted on as many as 1,200 persons including college students and staff.

Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani said that the girls hostel of the medical college has been sealed down and movement of people has been prohibited in the vicinity.

In Kodagu

As many as 26 students from a private residential school at Attur in Kodagu district have tested positive for Covid.

Following illness, two students from the residential school were tested for Covid-19 on December 20 and the infection was confirmed. Subsequently, the health officials collected swab of all the students and 24 were tested positive on Friday.

