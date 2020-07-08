3more legislators contract Covid-19

Three more legislators - two MLAs and an MLC - joined the growing list of high-profile politicians from the state to test positive for novel coronavirus.

Hosakote MLA Sharath Bachegowda, Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda and MLC Bhoje Gowda tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

In the last one week, MLAs Bharath Shetty (Mangalore North), Ranganath (Kunigal) MLC Pranesh, MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, former Union minister Janardhan Poojary and ex-MLC Puttanna have contracted the Covid-19.

Sharath Bachagowda's wife Pratibha also tested positive for the virus.

Sharath Bachegowda tweeted saying: "On July 6, I developed body ache. Since, I had visited the Covid-hit areas in my constituency, my wife and I subjected ourselves to Covid-19 test. Our reports came back positive on Wednesday evening."

MLC Bhoje Gowda (JD-S), a native of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district, on Wednesday became the fifth legislator from the state to contract Covid-19.

Both Bhoje Gowda and Raje Gowda rushed to Bengaluru for treatment after their throat swab sample returned positive for the disease on Wednesday.