‘40-kmph speed limit for food delivery vehicles’

Clocking the speedometer above 40 kmph in the city limits by the food delivery service vehicles will amount to overspeeding as the authorities are planning to restrict the speed limit to 40 kmph shortly, said City Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha.

Receiving complaints from callers during the weekly phone-in programme on Friday, he said the food delivery vehicles are enabled with the GPS facility. The police can easily check the average speed of the vehicles. A meeting of the food delivery service providers will be convened shortly to issue guidelines on restricting the speed limit.

The overspeeding food delivery vehicles are creating inconvenience to the road users, said the complainant.

When callers complained of city buses cutting short the trips allotted to them in Pacchanady and Kodikal areas, the Commissioner promised to bring the issue to the notice of the RTO and take action against such buses. The callers complained that trips being cut short by the city buses is greatly inconveniencing citizens, including schoolchildren.

Seized vehicles

Caller Bhaskar complained that the seized vehicles in the old rural police station at Maroli are covered by weeds and creepers. There is a need to clear such vehicles. Unauthorised parking of vehicles on the roads in various parts of the city are inconveniencing the pedestrians and motorists. The Commissioner promised to obtain permission from the court to dispose off the seized vehicles.

Another caller complained that unloading of the new vehicles in front of a showroom at Padil is inconveniencing pedestrians during peak hours. To which, the Commissioner said that the ACP (Traffic) will visit the spot and direct the owner not to unload goods during peak hours.

Dinesh, a caller suggested that unloading of the goods from vehicles should be prohibited during peak hours inside the city. To which, the Commissioner directed the ACP (Traffic) to conduct a feasibility study as the prohibition of unloading of goods during peak hours is effectively implemented in Bengaluru.

There were complaints on encroachment of road at Pakshikere, tree branches dangerously posing on the road at Kapikad Road, Ready-mix concrete mixer vehicles posing traffic congestion on main roads in city, shrill horns by the buses, exorbitant fare charged by auto drivers at Shaktinagara.