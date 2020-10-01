A year after devastating floods in Belagavi, relief a mirage for many

Among the hundreds of villages inundated in the worst floods in over a century last year was Hampiholi, in Ramdurg taluk, Belagavi. Over 250 houses were damaged due to the swollen Malaprabha, locals say.

A year on and another round of flooding later, 80 victims in the village are yet to receive relief for the collapsed houses.

They are among the 9,000 odd victims in Belagavi district alone, awaiting compensation from the state, according to officials.

According to the government, only 1,808 of the 34,528 houses identified for relief were complete. In the 17 flood-hit districts 34,528 houses were damaged -- 9,635 completely and 24,893 partially. Of these, only 1,808 were complete, while works of 5,793 houses were yet to begin. Housing Minister V Somanna, in his response to Hukkeri MLA Umesh Katti in the Legislative Assembly, said that 3,129 houses were yet to be certified.

Hanumanth Ambiger, one of the victims, is currently sheltered at a room in the local gram panchayat building along with his wife and two children. “I have applied for relief and also spoke to tahsildar about it. But money is not sanctioned even after GPS certification of the collapsed house was done,” he told DH.

“For many houses, even GPS certification is not taken up,” said Basappa, another resident.

Activist Ashok Chandaragi said that more than 9,000 houses were yet to receive relief in Belagavi district.

M G Hiremath, deputy commissioner of Belagavi district said that around 9,000 houses were yet to receive relief. “These include partially damaged houses -- classified in three categories and those which collapsed completely. We have sent details on the government,” he said.