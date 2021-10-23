After two years gap, transfer of Karnataka teachers to begin from October 26

After a gap of two years, the department of primary and secondary education has released a schedule for transfers of teachers working with government schools in Karnataka.

As per the schedule, the counselling will begin on October 26. The department has announced the calendar after the vacation of stay order by the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT), a few days ago.

The data available with the department shows that as many as 75,000 teachers have applied for transfers. The process was delayed in the last two years due to various reasons, including, the Covid pandemic, court cases and elections.

During the 2020-2021 academic year the process was halted due to the petition filed by a group of teachers in the Karnataka High Court questioning the amendments brought to the Karnataka State Civil Services (Teachers Transfer and Regulation) Act.

Priority will be given to the teachers who were transferred under compulsory transfer and those who were transferred as 'excess teachers'.

However, the department has clarified in the notification that in case of any technical issues, the schedule can be changed.

The counselling for primary teachers will begin from October 26 while for high school teachers, it will start from October 28.

Meanwhile, the list for general transfers will be announced on October 30 and the first round of counselling will be held on November 2 while the second round on January 18.

This year the transfers will be done as per the amendments brought to the Karnataka Civil Services (Teachers Transfer regulation) Act, 2020.