Bommai slams Congress for caste-based politics

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday slammed Congress leaders supporting the Panchamasali Lingayat reservation agitation and said they did nothing for it while in power.

“In 2016, the Kantharaj Commission had rejected the Panchamasali Lingayat demand saying Category 2A reservation can’t be given. Why were they quiet then? They’re mounting pressure on us now,” Bommai said, pointing out that Congress leader Vijayanand Kashappanavar was an MLA when the Siddaramaiah-led government was in power.

“Congress wants to cook its meal from caste-based politics,” Bommai said. “Let the pontiff (Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami) ask people who are around him. They’re spewing venom at us when we’re actually working towards their demand,” he said.

The BJP government, Bommai said, is committed on reservation. “We have already taken the first step by giving in-principle approval to the interim report of the Backward Classes Commission. But, to increase reservation, there are Supreme Court orders and Constitutional rules. Empirical data is needed. We’ve asked the Commission to complete its work soon,” Bommai said.

Last month, the Cabinet decided to create two new categories - 2C and 2D for Vokkaligas and Lingayats, respectively. The government plans to enhance their reservation by digging into the 10 per cent EWS quota.

“The new categories are equivalent to the earlier 3A and 3B,” Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said. “The Centre has provided 10 per cent EWS quota, which the Supreme Court has upheld. Only 4-5 per cent communities that have an annual income below Rs 8.5 lakh are eligible for the 10 per cent EWS quota. The remaining reservation will be given to 2C and 2D. So, 2D that has 5 per cent will get an additional two percentage points. Vokkaligas, under 2C, will go from 4 per cent to 6 per cent. This will be based on the 2011 Census,” he explained.

Public Works Minister C C Patil also lashed out at Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami. “Why aren’t you introspecting? The seer said nothing when the Congress was in power,” he said.

Agitation shifts to B’luru

A team led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeta pontiff Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami reached Bengaluru to start a fresh bout of agitation at the Freedom Park. The seer warned of continuing the agitation until their demand for Category 2A reservation is met. “We trusted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as he promised the reservation. He has cheated the entire community. We will continue the protest in Bengaluru until we get justice,” he said.