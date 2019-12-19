CAA: Widespread protests despite Prohibitory Orders

Despite Prohibitory Orders (Section 144 of CrPC) being in force in the city, hundreds of people staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Milad Bagh, in the city, on Thursday. However, city police prevented them and aborted the protest march.

Over 500 people and members of various organisations gathered at Milad Bagh Park and raised slogans against the Union government.

The protesters took out a rally from the park. The police stopped them near St Philomena’s Church.

A few protesters forced shop owners to shut down. But, following the warning given by the police, the protestors left the spot.

High security

Police intensified security near the Town Hall where the protest was planned by more than 15 organisations. Earlier, the police had issued permission for the protest. It was withdrawn citing law and order issues.

Top cop’s intervention

Members of various organisations, who had planned a protest near the Town Hall, staged a protest in front of the City Police Commissioner’s Officer as the permission was withdrawn.

Protestors led by activists of Citizens For Democracy National President S R Hiremath staged a protest. However, Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna held a discussion with the agitators and explained the situation to them.

The Commissioner said, as per reports, a few anti-social elements are trying to misuse the opportunity and planning to incite violence.

Hiremath defended himself by stating: “We will never disturb the harmony and provoke violence. It is not right to stop us from protesting.”

Stir planned

Chandrashekar Meti of Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) said that it had been decided to stage a protest on December 24. But the Commissioner urged him to give it in writing for processing.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalapura Nagendra, professor Shabbeer Mustafa of Swaraj India and others were present.

Protests

The city witnessed a series of protests. While activists Ugranarasimhegowda and ex-corporator Shoukath Pasha staged a protest in front of the Gandhi bust, near the Court Complex. Retired professor Mahesh Chandra Guru staged a protest near his residence.