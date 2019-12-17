CBSE board exams to start from Feb 15 for Class X, XII

Board examinations of the students of central board of secondary education (CBSE) schools will start from February 15, 2020

While the board examinations of the Class XII students will conclude with Sociology paper on March 30, examinations of the Class X students will end with Computer Science paper on March 20, according to the date sheet released by the CBSE late on Tuesday evening.

For class XII students, the board will conduct examination for Physics and Applied Physics papers on March 2, Chemistry March 7, Biology March 14 and Mathematics March 17.

Class XII board examination for Pschychology paper will be conducted on February 22, History March 3, Accountancy March 5, Political Science March 6 and Economics March 13.

For class X students, the CBSE will conduct examination for Science paper on March 4, Mathematics March 12 and Social Science March 18.

Class X board examinations for Kannada language will be conducted on February 22, English February 26, and Sanskrit on March 7.

The board of examinations for both class X and XII with start with vocational papers from February 15.