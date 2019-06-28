Cloud seeding operations to start July second week week

Faced with deficient rainfall, the state government will launch cloud seeding operations from mid-July to coincide with sowing activity across the state.

The government has already received clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to fly two aircraft that will release aerosol (silver iodide or sodium chloride) into the clouds to stimulate the precipitation process and form rain.

Authorities, however, are still waiting clearance from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade to import three weather-monitoring radars from the United States of America that will not only detect rain-bearing clouds, but also study cloud growth.

Reeling under drought, Karnataka has seen 31% deficit rainfall this month. As a result, sowing operations have been hit.

It was decided earlier to fly the aircraft from Bengaluru and Hubballi. Instead, the government has picked Mysuru and Hubballi.

"Bengaluru has three air spaces - HAL, Yelahanka Air Force base and the international airport. Since they have their own air traffic control (ATC), we expect restrictions. We will need to act fast as soon as clouds are available. Any delay in response time will result in an opportunity lost. So, we have shifted one of the centres to Mysuru," Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters.

In 2017, the "Varshadhaare," a cloud-seeding project generated 2.51 tmcft of additional water and rainfall was 27.90% above the natural rainfall. This time, authorities expect precipitation to increase by about 30% due to cloud seeding.

Last time, the government ordered 300 hours of aircraft flying for a 60-day period. This time, it has been increased to 400 hours for 90 days. "Last time, we started in August, which was late. Now that we’re starting early, we want to make the most of out it,” RDPR chief engineer (Rural Water Supply and Sanitation) Prakash Kumar said.

The government is spending Rs 93 crore on cloud seeding for 2019-20 and 2020-21. Kyathi Climate Modification Consultants has been awarded the tender for the cloud seeding project.