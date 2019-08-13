CM visits flood-affected areas in Shivamogga

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Tuesday the government would provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh for each of the houses that collapsed and Rs 1 lakh for each house, in case of partial collapse.

He spoke to media persons after offering bagina at Anjanapura dam in Shikaripur taluk on Tuesday.

In Shivamogga city after visiting the flood-affected areas, he said the government would provide Rs 10,000 each to 5,000 families affected by flood in Shivamogga city for the purchase of essential commodities.

He said he aims to develop Shivamogga into a model district and Shikaripur into a model taluk. The government has already released a grant of Rs 1,300 crore for the implementation of irrigation projects in Shikaripur and Sorab taluks in the district. Tender process is already completed and the works would start soon, the chief minister said.

Rs 50 crore for airport

He said that he would issue an order to the officials to concerned to release Rs 50 crore immediately to re-start airport work at Sogane near Shivamogga. The work had come to a standstill over technical problems.

Earlier, in Shivamogga city, after visiting the flood-affected areas, he said the government would provide Rs 10,000 each to 5,000 families affected by flood in Shivamogga city for the purchase of essential commodities.

He directed the officials of city corporation to submit a proposal to the government seeking permission for the construction of apartments for those who lost their houses due to floods. There is a plan to announce special package to the flood-affected districts in the state, Yediyurappa said.

He was accompanied by MLA K S Eshwarappa, MP B Y Raghavendra and other BJP leaders.