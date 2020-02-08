CM Yediyurappa has no liberty on Cabinet expansion: Siddaramaiah

Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has no liberty as he is in someone's (BJP leadership) control with respect to the Cabinet expansion.

Speaking to reporters here, he said an imbalanced Cabinet will lead to displeasure in the government. Yediyurappa is an ineligible chief minister. A total of 13 districts are not represented in the Cabinet. The government will be in a fix as social justice has not been followed during the cabinet expansion, he said.

On the appointment of new KPCC president, he said the process has been delayed due to the Legislative Assembly election in Delhi. "We can't fix date to appoint the new president as it is up to the top brass of the party," he said.

On the Supreme Court verdict on reservation in promotion for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees, Siddaramaiah said the court has left it to the discretion of the state governments. "It has not rejected our laws," he said adding that he is yet to go through the verdict thoroughly.