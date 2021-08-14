Colours of India at Mangaluru airport till Aug 15

An interactive art exhibition and camp 'Colours of India' was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Friday.

The camp, organised by MIA in association with Gallerie Orchid, will end on August 15. The passengers will be requested to paint the canvases kept in the Airport's waiting lounge. The canvasses painted by many passengers will culminate into one painting.

The concept is built on the theme 'Unity in diversity' representing the multi-hued culture of India. The canvases thus painted will be later displayed at the airport. As many as eight paintings in medium to big size canvases painted by well-known artists will also be on display at the exhibition.

Director of Gallerie Orchid William Pais curated the programme in association with MIA. The CM drew India's national bird, peacock during the exhibition. Passengers appreciated MIA's initiative. "This initiative gave us an opportunity to express ourselves by painting on the eve of Independence Day," a passenger stressed.